"I haven't slept since": Father-of-three dragged from car in Heckmondwike robbery

A 31-year-old father-of-three has described his horror after he was carjacked by masked thugs just metres from his children in Heckmondwike last night.

Sajad Qamar, from Batley, was picking up his children from his parents house on Milton Street when he was approached by two men who demanded he get out of his Audi A6 car.

He was pulled from the vehicle and thrown to the ground in what he described as a “terrifying attack”, before the suspects sped off.

“I was absolutely terrified,” he said, speaking on Monday, “I haven’t slept since and I just can’t get over it. I’d only some to pick up my children and was there for a couple of minutes.

“You just don’t expect something like that to happen to you. It all happened so quickly.”

Sajad said there had been a sighting of his car driving towards Bradford since the attack.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Police are investigating a report of a robbery on Milton Street, Heckmondwike at around 10pm on Sunday.

“The suspect opened the car door of the victim’s vehicle, a grey Audi A6, and pulled the victim, a man in his 30s, onto the ground.

“Two men then got into the vehicle and made off. As they were leaving the scene of the incident, a third suspect also got into the vehicle.

“Any witnesses or anyone who saw suspicious activity in the area around the time of the incident or anyone who has seen a vehicle matching the description following the incident is asked to contact police on 101, quoting crime reference 13180652558.