Kirklees Gain team looking to make a real difference

new community initiative has launched in Kirklees to help combat climate change.

Gain Kirklees plans to involve as many businesses and organisations as possible throughout the district to work together to reduce the region’s impact on the environment and improve recycling and efficiency.

The scheme has been masterminded by sustainability experts at Huddersfield’s Core Facility Services in partnership with One Community, the Kirklees Community Foundation.

Gain Kirklees has already won support from John Smith’s Stadium, which has become an associate of the scheme.

Gareth Henderson, chairman of Core Facility Services, said the scheme would help the community tackle the growing climate emergency.

He said: “Gain aims to generate local economic growth through partnership, education and sustainability, benefitting everyone who lives and works in Kirklees.

“By signing up, organisations will receive strategic and tailored sustainability support from our team, group buying to reduce their energy costs and a whole host of benefits aimed at generating growth and improving wellbeing. It is all about learning how we can reduce our impact on the environment, make our workplaces more energy and cost efficient and generate cash to improve Kirklees.”

The scheme will create a fund to provide grants for sustainability initiatives within the community, which will be operated by One Community.

Gain Kirklees will be raising awareness about the scheme at a series of events. The first will be held at the Ray Wilson Suite in the Core Stadium of the John Smith’s Stadium on Thursday February 13.

To find out more or to request a place at one of the roadshow events call 01422 880180.