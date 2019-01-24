Last opportunity to vote for the best of Mirfield

THE UPCOMING annual MyMirfield Dinner, Dance and Awards Fundraising Ball is set to celebrate all that is great about Mirfield.

There’s still time to vote for the best of Mirfield with the window for nominations closing at 5pm tomorrow (Friday, January 25) and anyone can nominate as many people as they wish across as many categories as they wish.

The categories are: Retailer, Food and Drink, Hair and Beauty, Business, Professional or Tradesman, Activity Based Organisation, Sports Based Organisation, Community Project or Organisation, Community Event or Day Out and Above and Beyond.

There will also be a special award for recognition of a lifetime actively supporting the Mirfield community.

The event, on Saturday, March 23, will celebrate success, showcase all things Mirfield, help raise the profile of businesses and organisations, increase interaction across the town, and be packed full of entertainment.

The black-tie evening will also include a sparkling reception, entertainment, a four-course meal, live music, dancers, fundraising, the award winners themselves, plus a few surprises along the way.

Richard Hartley, from MyMirfield, said: “If the event highlights what we have collectively in Mirfield and brings more people into town – then the night has been a success for everyone.”

Visit www.mymirfieldawards.co.uk to nominate your top Mirfield firm.