Latest court reports from Kirklees Magistrates

The latest court reports as published in the Reporter Series May 10 edition are published below. Numbers refer to defendants’ ages.

Malcolm McDermid, (56), of Milton Drive, Liversedge, £120 fine, £85 costs, £30 victim surcharge and disqualified for 17 months for drink-driving.

Numan Munir, (23), of Spen Valley Road, Dewsbury, Community order with 100 hours’ unpaid work, £85 costs, £85 victim surcharge and disqualified from driving for 18 months for possession of class A drug and failing to provide a specimen.

Nikki Hurst, (32), of Cardigan Close, Batley, £120 fine, £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge for dishonestly taking or assisting stolen goods.

Nasser Iqbal, (35), of Pilgrim Crescent, Dewsbury, Community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 10 days, 220 hours’ unpaid work, £85 costs, £85 victim surcharge and disqualified from driving for 14 months for dangerous driving.

Sahl Aasan Nasim, (23), of Tanhouse Street, Dewsbury, £120 costs, £108 fine and £30 victim surcharge for failing to provide a specimen.

Amer Bashir, (28), of Westgate, Heckmondwike, £120 fine, £85 costs, £30 victim surcharge and disqualified from driving for 12 months for driving whilst under the influence of drugs.

David Hellawell, (39), of Norfolk Street, Batley, Community order with electronically-monitored curfew for 10 weeks, Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 10 days, £350 compensation, £85 costs and £85 victim surcharge for two counts of stealing televisions.

Paul Duggan, (41), of Windsor Gardens, Dewsbury, £392 fine, £85 costs, £39 victim surcharge and disqualified from driving for 21 months for drink-driving.

Daniel Barraclough, (30), of Neville Street, Cleckheaton, Community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 15 days, £85 costs and £85 victim surcharge for assault by beating.

Abdul Sheikh, (44), of Hawthorne Avenue, Batley, £255 fine, £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge for driving whilst disqualified and without insurance.

Naveed Majid, (36), of Frank Lane, Dewsbury, Jailed for six weeks, £115 victim surcharge and £85 costs for using threatening behaviour and failing to surrender to custody.

Zameer Ali, (29), of Wheat Close, Dewsbury, £415 fine, £85 costs and £41 victim surcharge for possession of a class A drug.

Kevin Gallagher, (44), of Heathcliffe Close, Batley, Community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 15 days, £200 compensation and £100 compensation for stealing teabags, possession of a knife and failing to surrender to custody.

Jay Gair, (35), of Beech Walk, Dewsbury, Jailed for 16 weeks and £115 victim surcharge for assault by beating and attempting to steal razors.