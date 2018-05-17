Latest court reports from Kirklees Magistrates

The latest court reports as published in the Reporter Series May 17 edition are published below. Numbers refer to defendants’ ages.

Samantha Copley-Mackrill, (41), of Lansdowne Close, Batley, Community order, £85 costs, £85 victim surcharge and disqualified from driving for 28 months for drink-driving.

Ajaz Latif, (35), of Wood Avenue, Heckmondwike, £120 fine, £100 costs, £88 compensation and £30 victim surcharge for stealing cigarettes.

Ryan Walker, (20), of Lansdowne Close, Batley, £230 fine, £85 costs, £30 victim surcharge and disqualified from driving for 18 months for drink-driving.

Joshua Allsop, (27), of Bank View, Earlsheaton, Jailed for eight weeks and £25 compensation for stealing meat.

George Crosbie, (31), of Chandler Close, Batley, Community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 20 days, £85 costs and £85 victim surcharge for assault by beating.

Richard Aspinall, (43), of Fountains Avenue, Batley, Community order with electronically-monitored curfew for eight weeks, £150 costs, £85 victim surcharge and £50 compensation for racially-aggravated assault and using threatening and abusive words/behaviour.

Fay Cooling, (45), of Back Lane, Heckmondwike, Jailed for 20 weeks and £115 compensation for three counts of stealing alcohol.

Mohammed Zamir, (58), of Norfolk Street, Batley, £310 costs, £200 fine, £100 compensation, £30 victim surcharge and disqualified from driving for 28 months for drink-driving.

Luke Travers, (27), of Foldings Parade, Cleckheaton, Jailed for 23 weeks and £115 victim surcharge for possession of an offensive weapon in a public place and using threatening and abusive words/behaviour.

Michael Coleman, (48), of Turnsteads Drive, Cleckheaton, Community order with 80 hours’ unpaid work, £85 costs and £85 victim surcharge for harassment.

Simon Chambers, (32), of Butts Hill, Cleckheaton, Jailed for eight weeks and £115 victim surcharge for stealing perfume and body spray.

Shaun Pearson, (52), of Occupation Lane, Dewsbury, £85 costs, £80 fine and £30 victim surcharge for drunk and disorderly behaviour.

Nigel Dransfield, (34), of Thornton Street, Cleckheaton, 12-month conditional discharge, £250 compensation, £85 costs and £20 victim surcharge for causing damage to property.

Sabeel Ayub, (25), of Ravens Lodge, Dewsbury, £85 costs, £80 fine and £30 victim surcharge for possession of Class B drug.

Laura Heywood, (24), of Laurel Drive, Batley, £40 fine and £30 victim surcharge for drunk and disorderly behaviour.

Leighton Wood, (38), of Scopsley Green, Dewsbury, £440 fine, £150 costs, £44 victim surcharge and £2.50 compensation for not having a valid train ticket.

Sarah Wylie, (23), of Beech Street, Mirfield, £220 fine, £150 costs, £30 victim surcharge and £2.20 compensation for not having a valid train ticket.

Carl Keenan, (36), of Manor Way, Batley, Jailed for 21 weeks and £115 victim surcharge for trespassing and failing to surrender to custody.

Billy Pryce, (22), of Town Street, Batley, Community order with electronically-monitored curfew for eight weeks, £200 costs, £100 compensation and £85 victim surcharge for stealing food.

Dominic Ellis, (49), of Monk Ings, Birstall, Community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 20 days, £85 costs and £50 compensation for stealing chocolate and teacakes and harassment.

Jordan Gettings, (20), of Syke Ing Close, Dewsbury, Community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 15 days with 70 hours’ unpaid work, £85 costs and £85 victim surcharge for assault by beating.

Zafar Mughal, (42), of West Street, Batley, Community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 15 days with 140 hours’ unpaid work, £640 costs and £85 victim surcharge for breach of the Sexual Offences Act.

Gareth Paxman, (28), of Hare Park Avenue, Liversedge, Jailed for 26 weeks and £50 compensation for two counts of assault by beating, four counts stealing alcohol and using threatening and abusive words and/or behaviour.

Istvan Klinko, (27), of Clarkson Street, Dewsbury, £160 fine, £85 costs, £50 compensation and £30 victim surcharge for damaging a mobile phone.

Derek Robinson, (73), of Meadow Green, Heckmondwike, Community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 30 days, £200 costs, £100 compensation and £85 victim surcharge for breach of Sexual Offences Act.

Ben Aitchison, (26), of Moorside Road, Dewsbury, Community order with 160 hours’ unpaid work, £85 costs, £85 victim surcharge and disqualified from driving for six months for driving whilst disqualified and driving without insurance.

David Knight, (54), of William Street, Liversedge, Community order with electronically-monitored curfew for 15 weeks, £750 costs and £85 victim surcharge for breach of Animal Welfare Act.

Jacob Crosswell, (20), of Oxford Terrace, Batley, £800 fine, £85 costs, £45 victim surcharge and disqualified from driving for 14 months for drink-driving and without insurance.

Benjamin West, (34), of Laburnum Grove, Cleckheaton, £420 fine, £85 costs, £42 victim surcharge and disqualified from driving for 17 months for drink-driving.

Craig Jeffrey, (35), of Huddersfield Road, Dewsbury, £200 compensation, £80 fine and £30 victim surcharge for damaging personal property.

Ashfaq Ali, (23), of Unity Court, Dewsbury, 18-week sentence suspended for 18 months, 140 hours’ unpaid work, £115 victim surcharge and £85 costs for assault by beating.

Csaba Bogdan, (25), of Wilson Wood Street, Batley, 12-week sentence suspended for 12 months, Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 25 days, 140 hours’ unpaid work, £115 victim surcharge and £85 costs for assault by beating.

Cory Skelly, (21), of Field Lane, Batley, Community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 10 days, 150 hours’ unpaid work, £85 costs and £85 victim surcharge for assault by beating and causing damage to property.

Khalil Awan, (38), of Park View, Dewsbury, 16-week sentence suspended for 12 months, Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 10 days, 100 hours’ unpaid work, £115 victim surcharge, £85 costs and disqualified from driving for four years for drink-driving, without insurance, whilst disqualified and taking a vehicle without consent.

Christopher Gibbons, (52), of Park Avenue, Liversedge, £100 fine, £30 victim surcharge and £20 costs for throwing down a cigarette in a public place.