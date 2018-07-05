Latest court reports from Kirklees Magistrates

The latest court reports as published in the Reporter Series July 3 edition are published below. Numbers refer to defendants’ ages.

Dean Hall, (43), of Spruce Drive Mews, Huddersfield, Community order with 60 hours’ unpaid work and £85 victim surcharge for stealing plastic wheel nut covers from Liversedge and possession of a class B drug.

Steven Adams, (34), of Cemetery Road, Dewsbury, 12-week sentence suspended for 12 months and £90 compensation for stealing bodywash, razors and coffee.

Paul Shires, (46), of Woburn Lodge, Ossett, £300 fine, £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge for using threatening and abusive words/behaviour that was racially-aggravated.

Michael Smith, (26), of Partridge Crescent, Dewsbury, 12-month conditional discharge, £85 costs, £50 compensation and £20 victim surcharge for damaging a car window.

Spencer Fowler, (35), of Chinewood Avenue, Batley, £166 fine, £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge for speeding.

Craig Gomersall, (41), of Moor Park Gardens, Dewsbury, £100 fine, £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge for speeding.

Andrew Morrison, (44), of Osborne Court, Batley, Community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 20 days and £100 compensation for using threatening and abusive words/behaviour and two counts of assaulting a constable in the execution of duty.

Zinat Safier, (23), of Northfield Road, Dewsbury, £660 fine, £620 costs and £66 victim surcharge for failing to give info relating to the ID of a driver.

Yassein Naaim, (26), of Garden Street, Dewsbury, Jailed for four weeks and £115 victim surcharge for stealing food and two counts of using threatening and abusive words/behaviour.

Faizal Kadia, (22), of Benny Parr Close, Batley, Jailed for six weeks, disqualified from driving for 12 months and £115 victim surcharge for driving whilst disqualified and without insurance.

Aaron Fellows, (37), of Northstead, Dewsbury, 12-month conditional discharge and £20 victim surcharge for stealing chocolates and possession of a Class A drug.