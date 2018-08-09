Latest court reports from Kirklees Magistrates

Chelsea Wany was jailed when she appeared at Kirklees Magistrates' Court.
Chelsea Wany was jailed when she appeared at Kirklees Magistrates' Court.

The latest court reports as published in the Reporter Series August 9 edition are published below. Numbers refer to defendants’ ages.

Saqib Bhatti, (37), of Trueman Avenue, Heckmondwike, Jailed for 30 weeks and £115 victim surcharge for stealing a vacuum cleaner, a satchel and t-shirts and failing to surrender to custody.

Lee Woods, (41), of High Street, Heckmondwike, Community order with Drug Rehabilitation Requirement and £85 victim surcharge for stealing money.

Kirsty Torrence, (28), of Headfield View, Dewsbury, Community order with electronically-monitored curfew for 12 weeks, Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 25 days, £100 compensation, £85 victim surcharge and £50 costs for assault by beating, assaulting a police officer and possession of a class B drug.

Brett Howes, (28), of Old Bank Road, Dewsbury, £241 fine, £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge for assault by beating and using threatening and abusive words/behaviour.

Kyle Lindley, (27), of Daleside, Dewsbury, Jailed for 20 weeks, disqualified from driving for four years and £135 compensation for taking a vehicle without consent, drink-driving, driving whilst disqualified, driving without insurance, assault by beating and stealing a mobile phone and accessories.

Raees Choudry, (34), of Huddersfield Road, Dewsbury, £660 fine, £620 costs and £66 victim surcharge for driving without insurance.

Steven Adams, (34), of Cemetery Road, Dewsbury, £50 costs, £40 fine and £30 victim surcharge for stealing clothing items.

Peter Schofield, (23), of Moorside Road, Dewsbury, £50 costs and £40 fine for failing to comply with supervision requirements.

Yassein Naaim, (27), of Garden Street, Dewsbury, £880 fine, £150 costs, £44 victim surcharge and £9.20 compensation for two counts of travelling without a valid train ticket.

Teresa Gilmour, (31), of Ings Road, Heckmondwike, 12-month conditional discharge, £200 costs and £20 victim surcharge for assault by beating.

Adil Hussain, (22), of The Oval, Dewsbury, £85 costs and £85 victim surcharge for two counts of using threatening and abusive words/behaviour.

Gareth Richardson, (34), of Millers Croft, Batley, 12-month conditional discharge, £85 costs, £35 compensation and £20 victim surcharge for stealing alcohol and damaging property.

Lee Coupe, (45), of Millbrook Gardens, Dewsbury, Community order with 150 hours’ unpaid work, £85 costs, £85 victim surcharge and disqualified from driving for 26 months for drink-driving.

Razaqac Hussain, (33), of Highfield Chase, Dewsbury, £160 fine, £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge for driving without insurance and otherwise than in accordance with a licence.

Simon Chambers, (32), of Butts Hill, Cleckheaton, Jailed for eight weeks and £50 compensation for two counts of stealing groceries and stealing cosmetics.

Paul Gavaghan, (51), of Chaster Street, Batley, £184 fine, £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge for assault by beating.

Imran Rashid, (35), of The Crescent, Dewsbury, £120 fine, £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge for sending electronic message conveying a threat.

Richard Hall, (53), of Summerbridge Crescent, Cleckheaton, Community order with 70 hours’ unpaid work, £100 compensation, £85 costs and £85 victim surcharge for assault by beating.

Daniel Farlow, (23), of Barley Croft, Dewsbury, £270 fine, £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge for speeding.

Sally Bemrose, (35), of Gregory Springs Mount, Mirfield, £200 costs, £120 fine and £30 victim surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of a driver of a vehicle.