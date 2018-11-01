Latest court reports from Kirklees Magistrates

The latest court reports as published in the Reporter Series November 1 edition are published below. Numbers refer to defendants’ ages.

Sergiu Colompar, (29), of Beacon Street, Dewsbury, £220 fine, £100 costs and £30 victim surcharge for littering.

Dale Costello, (32), of Thorn Avenue, Dewsbury, £220 fine, £100 costs and £30 victim surcharge for littering.

Madalin Dalca, (19), of Providence Street, Cleckheaton, £220 fine, £100 costs and £30 victim surcharge for littering.

Kufandirori Gilbert, (38), of Broomer Street, Dewsbury, £220 fine, £100 costs and £30 victim surcharge for littering.

Christopher Gill, (51), of The Avenue, Batley, £220 fine, £100 costs and £30 victim surcharge for littering.

Kelly Goodhind, (30), of Firthcliffe Lane, Liversedge, £220 fine, £100 costs and £30 victim surcharge for littering.

Henrietta Horvath, (23), of Field Street, Dewsbury, £220 fine, £100 costs and £30 victim surcharge for littering.

Diane Ion, (54), of Fountain Street, Heckmondwike, £100 costs, £40 fine and £30 victim surcharge for littering.

Ramiz Khan, (30), of Garden Drive, Dewsbury, £220 fine, £100 costs and £30 victim surcharge for littering.

Christopher Lofthouse, (53), of School Grove, Dewsbury, £220 fine, £100 costs and £30 victim surcharge for littering.

Nathan McBurney, (33,) of Foldings Avenue, Cleckheaton, £220 fine, £100 costs and £30 victim surcharge for littering.

Radish Moti, (40), of Broomer Street, Dewsbury, £220 fine, £100 costs and £30 victim surcharge for littering.

Shaun Pollitt, (51), of File Lane, Batley, £220 fine, £100 costs and £30 victim surcharge for littering.

Rosa Pulina, (28), of Field Street, Dewsbury, £220 fine, £100 costs and £30 victim surcharge for littering.

Muhammad Qadeer, (no age given), of Highgate Road, Dewsbury, £220 fine, £100 costs and £30 victim surcharge for littering.

Chris Roszak, (30), of Manor Street, Dewsbury, £220 fine, £100 costs and £30 victim surcharge for littering.

George Rupa, (33), of Huddersfield Road, Dewsbury, £220 fine, £100 costs and £30 victim surcharge for littering.

Yusif Salloo, (34), of Alpine Close, Batley, £220 fine, £100 costs and £30 victim surcharge for littering.

Joao Santos, (18), of Bromley Street, Batley, £220 fine, £100 costs and £30 victim surcharge for littering.

Jane Senior, (35), of Chinewood Avenue, Batley, £100 costs, £40 fine and £30 victim surcharge for littering.

Benjamin Strand, (22), of Spring Place Court, Mirfield, £220 fine, £100 costs and £30 victim surcharge for littering.

Steve Waite, (37), of Foldings Parade, Cleckheaton, £220 fine, £100 costs and £30 victim surcharge for littering.

Joanne Wilson, (46), of Westgate, Cleckheaton, £220 fine, £100 costs and £30 victim surcharge for littering.

Ali Shah, (32), of St John Walk, Dewsbury, Community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 15 days and £200 compensation for two counts of harassment and failing to surrender to custody.

Husnain Raza, (35), of The Mews, Dewsbury, Community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 15 days, 108 hours’ unpaid work, £300 costs, £85 victim surcharge and disqualified from driving for three years for failing to provide a specimen.

Nicholas Williams, (51), of Frances Road, Dewsbury, £300 fine, £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge for breach of non-molestation order.

Patrick Nevill, (19), of Lavender Croft, Heckmondwike, Eight-week sentence suspended for 12 months and £115 victim surcharge for breach of non-molestation order.

Damien Pickard, (37), of Upper Barker Street, Liversedge, Community order, £85 costs and £85 victim surcharge for stealing bottles of gin and vodka.

Kevin Fisher, (62), of Healds Avenue, Liversedge, £64 compensation, £50 fine and £30 victim surcharge for stealing vodka.

Zsolt Vadasz, (28), of Moorcroft Drive, Dewsbury, Community order with 60 hours’ unpaid work, £85 costs, £85 victim surcharge and disqualified from driving for six months for driving whilst disqualified and without insurance.

Zahir Abbas, (33), of Hill Top Estate, Heckmondwike, £85 costs, £40 fine, £30 victim surcharge and £25 compensation for drunk and disorderly behaviour in public place and damaging a police vehicle.

Joanne Foley, (48), of St Matthew Road, Dewsbury, £40 fine and £30 victim surcharge for drunk and disorderly behaviour in public place.

Antonia Heppinstall, (31), of Foxroyd Lane Estate, Dewsbury, Community order with 40 hours’ unpaid work, £85 victim surcharge and disqualified from driving for three months for driving whilst disqualified and without insurance.

Matthew Taylor, (25), of Hanover Gardens, Dewsbury, £70 fine and £30 victim surcharge for littering.

Nicholas Watkins, (32), of Cross Bank Road, Batley, £711 fine, £85 costs, £71 victim surcharge and disqualified from driving for 17 months for drink-driving.

Hamid Ali, (40), of Brewery Lane, Dewsbury, £40 fine and £30 victim surcharge for drunk and disorderly behaviour in public place.