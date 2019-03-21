Latest court reports from Kirklees Magistrates

The latest court reports as published in the Reporter Series March 21 edition are published below. Numbers refer to defendants’ ages.

Jay Glover, (32), of Wyvern Close, Batley, 22-week sentence suspended for two years, £200 costs and £50 compensation for assault and assault by beating.

Brett Ryan, (31), of Chickenley Lane, Dewsbury, two-year conditional discharge and £20 victim surcharge for stealing meat.

Adnan Khan, (19), of Wormalds View, Dewsbury, 12-month conditional discharge, £620 costs and £20 victim surcharge for wilfully obstructing a constable in the execution of duty.

Stacey Dean, (29), of Chickenley Lane, Dewsbury, £85 costs, £50 fine and £30 victim surcharge for stealing items.

Tauqeer Ahmed, (24), of Broomer Street, Dewsbury, Community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 20 days, 100 hours’ unpaid work, £250 costs, £150 fine and £85 victim surcharge for assault by beating, possession of a class B drug and drug-driving.

Simon Cottrill, (53), of Well Lane, Batley, Community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 10 days, 80 hours’ unpaid work, £85 costs and £85 victim surcharge for driving whilst disqualified and driving without insurance.

Lesley Williams-Cole, (28), of Springfield Court, Liversedge, £100 fine and £30 victim surcharge for speeding.

Mark Wigley, (34), of Greenside Court, Mirfield, Community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 25 days, 100 hours’ unpaid work and £500 compensation for damaging items with intention to destroy/damage property and sending text messages which conveyed a threat.

Kayleigh Henshaw, (25), of Staincliffe Road, Dewsbury, £100 fine, £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge for speeding.

Shoaib Tahir, (23), of Lidgate Lane, Dewsbury, £315 fine, £85 costs and £32 victim surcharge for driving without due care and attention and without insurance.

Thomas Bell, (34), of Norman Drive, Mirfield, £220 fine, £150 costs, £30 victim surcharge and £2.70 compensation for travelling without a valid train ticket.

Alex Pate, (29), of Mallard Close, Heckmondwike, £220 fine, £150 costs, £30 victim surcharge and £4.60 compensation for travelling without a valid train ticket.

Shakil Ellahi, (39), of Clarkson Street, Dewsbury, Community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 25 days, 300 hours’ unpaid work, £200 costs and £85 victim surcharge for two counts of assault by beating and using threatening and abusive words/behaviour.

Costel Pascu, (33), of Craven Road, Dewsbury, £184 fine, £85 costs, £30 victim surcharge and disqualified from driving for 84 days for driving whilst disqualified and without insurance.

Vaqas Younis, (28), of Millwater Avenue, Dewsbury, £70 fine and £30 victim surcharge for speeding.

Hamza Hussain, (22), of Boothroyd Lane, Dewsbury, £230 fine, £150 costs and £30 victim surcharge for breach of the Road Traffic Act.

Lee Gosling, (47), of Dewsbury Road, Cleckheaton, Jailed for 28 days, disqualified from driving for six months, £115 victim surcharge and £100 costs for driving without insurance and failing to surrender to custody.

Norman Ramsden, (61), of Briarmains Road, Birstall, £660 fine, £85 costs and £66 victim surcharge for failing to give information relating to a driver’s ID.

Khalid Mamand, (34), of Middle Road, Dewsbury, £125 fine, £104 vehicle excise back duty and £85 costs for keeping a vehicle which was unlicensed.