Latest court reports from Kirklees Magistrates

The latest court reports as published in the Reporter Series March 28 edition are published below. Numbers refer to defendants’ ages.

Ryan Walshaw, (22), of no fixed abode, 12-month conditional discharge and £20 compensation for stealing alcohol and assault by beating.

Bryn Doel, (73), of Francis Road, Dewsbury, Community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 20 days, £750 fine, £85 costs and £85 victim surcharge for six counts of a breach of the Communications Act.

Tracy Bolton, (48), of Clarkson Street, Dewsbury, Community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 12 days, £85 costs, £85 victim surcharge and disqualified from driving for four years for drink-driving.

Mohammed Karim, (31), of Bunkers Lane, Batley, £85 fine and £30 victim surcharge for stealing alcohol from a supermarket.

Paul Kelly, (39), of Knowl Grove, Mirfield, Community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 10 days and £85 victim surcharge for racially-aggravated abusive words and behaviour.