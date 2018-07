A busy Liversedge commuter road has been reopened after a serious car collision in the early hours of this morning meant it had to be closed for several hours.

Halifax Road was closed from the Lonsdale Hotel to Headlands Road after a smash at around 2:30am..

Halifax Road, Liversedge

Only one vehicle, a blue Fiat Punto, was involved in the collision. A male in his 20s was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson suggested the vehicle was still on-site at as late as 9am this morning.