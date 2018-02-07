Long-serving Mirfield post office owners to get first-class goodbye

A pair of popular Post Office owners with over 25 years of service at Battyeford Post Office is hanging up her stamp book.

Jagindro Kaur and her husband Malkiat, better known to her customers as Cindy and Mike, are taking her retirement having been a central part of the Battyeford community since their arrival in November 1992.

It was at first a newsagents and off-license and then became a Post Office when the Nab Lane Mirfield Post Office relocated to the site in February 1999.

Jagindro said, "We started this shop when our children were small and we decided to settle down here. They've been brought up here, so it's a special place for us."

They hand over to younger couple Randy Bacchus and Jarmilah Baulovicova who say they are keen to continue the Kaur's friendly relationship with the community.

The take over will take place on Friday and the Post Office will be providing drinks and snacks for customers for their final day.