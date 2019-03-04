Man arrested for assault after police chase ends in Dewsbury car smash

A dramatic car chase through Dewsbury ended after a runaway suspect crashed his car at a busy junction yesterday morning.

The 31-year-old man had been chased down School Lane when he collided with 'street furniture' at the junction of Heckmondwike Road.

School Lane, Dewsbury.

A police spokesperson said: "Officers attempted to stop a vehicle at 10.12am on Sunday 3 March. A short time later the vehicle was in collision with some street furniture on Heckmondwike Road, Dewsbury.

"A 31-year-old male was arrested on suspicion of theft of motor vehicle, dangerous driving and assault.

"He was released under investigation."