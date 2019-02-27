Man jailed for 16 years after beating his brother to death with baseball bat in Batley

A man has been jailed for 16 years after he was found guilty of murdering his younger brother with a baseball bat.

Ibrahim Mahetar, 35, of School Crescent in Dewsbury Moor, attacked his 31-year-old brother, Naseer Yusef Mahetar, on August 31 last year.

Ibrahim Mahetar has been sentenced to 16 years in prison.

The younger brother suffered significant head injuries after being struck with a baseball bat at house on Town Street in Batley. He died as a result of his injuries.

The 16-year sentence was given following a week-long trial at Leeds Crown Court.

Naseer Mahetar’s family said in a statement: “As a family we continue to grieve the loss of Naseer, who was a loving son, husband, daddy, brother and friend to many.

“Naseer was a kind, caring hard working family man who doted on his family. His young daughters (aged two and eight) miss their Daddy terribly every day. There is not a day that passes without us thinking of him and the happier times we had together

Naseer Mahetar was described as a 'loving daddy' to his two young daughters.

“We respect and appreciate the findings of the court. And are grateful to all those involved in the case and thank them for their hard work and support in bringing Naseer’s case to its conclusion.

“Despite the outcome of the trial, Ibrahim Mahetar is responsible for dramatically changing our lives forever, nothing can ever compensate us or fill the void of our loss. Our sentence is a life sentence without Naseer.”

Detective Inspector Emma Winfield, of the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team, said: “We welcome the sentence which has been passed down to Ibrahim Mahetar today. He inflicted a sustained and violent attack on his brother - causing him fatal head injuries.

“I would like to pay tribute to Naseer’s family who have been left utterly devastated by his death. They have had the added trauma of reliving the events through the court process which has been extremely difficult for them.”