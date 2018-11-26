Man threatened at knifepoint in Batley robbery

A man in his 30s was robbed at knifepoint in the early hours of yesterday morning.

The victim had his phone and wallet taken from him by at around 4am on Bradford Road.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "The suspects punched the victim, produced a knife and threatened him.

"A phone and wallet was taken during the incident. Enquiries are ongoing.

"Anyone who witnessed the incident, or has any further information is asked to contact the police via 101 quoting crime reference number 13180590843 or information can be passed to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."