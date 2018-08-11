Masked robbers steal large amount of cash in armed robbery at Mirfield store

Masked raiders got away with a large amount of cash in an armed raid on a Mirfield store.

Four suspects - one carrying a hammer - stormed the One Stop Shop on Greenside Road on Friday night and threatened staff inside.

The staff were told to open the safe and the robbers made off with cash in sterling as well as Euros, as well as scratch cards and cigarettes.

A getaway car believed to be a Vauxhall was parked outside and left in the direction of Sunnybank Road.

The first suspect - who was carrying the hammer - was white, 5ft 11ins and stocky. He was wearing a dark tracksuit, black mask and gloves and spoke with a local accent.

The others were all wearing masks and gloves, one was wearing a dark green tracksuit,

Police are asking anyone with information to call Kirklees CID via 101, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.