Met Office issues yellow weather warning for Yorkshire as heavy rain and thunderstorms set to hit

The Met Office have issued a yellow weather warning for Yorkshire as various parts of the region are set to be hit by thunderstorms today.

Thunderstorms are set to hit today between 11.00 and 22:00. East, south, north and west Yorkshire are all expected to see thunderstorms today and tonight.

-

Other parts of the UK, including East Midlands, East of England and North East England have also all been issued the same yellow weather warning.

The warning area has recently been extended a little northwestwards and the likelihood has been increased slightly.

Heavy showers and thunderstorms are now becoming more widespread during this afternoon.

Some locations will see heavy downpours, with 20 to 30 mm of rain in an hour. Lightning and hail may also prove disruptive.

Thunderstorms are set to hit today between 11.00 and 22:00. East, south, north and west Yorkshire are all expected to see thunderstorms today and tonight

What to expect

Yellow and Amber warnings represent a range of impact levels and likelihoods, which can include damage to property, travel delays and cancellations, loss of water supplies and power cuts.

According to the Met Office this yellow weather warning means:

-There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from flood water, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds

-Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services

-Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures

-There is a slight chance that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost