Motorists warned of TWO HOUR delays on M62 motorway as snow chaos leaves cars stranded

Motorists are being warned to expect delays up to two hours on motorways in West Yorkshire, as wintry weather sweeps across the region.

The M62 westbound now has severe disruption as a number of vehicles have become "stranded" between junction 23 at Huddersfield and junction 22 at near Halifax.

Highways England said there are delays of about two hours towards junction 26 of the M62, where it meets the M606 at Chain Bar.

The Met Office has issued warnings for snow and ice today as temperatures in parts of Yorkshire are expected to hit lows of -2C.

Motorists are being advised to find alternative routes.

A spokesperson said: "Traffic Officers are working to clear the vehicles.

"Road users may wish to consider alternative routes and are advised to allow extra time for their journey."

Elsewhere, one lane was closed on the M62 westbound between junction 33 at Pontefract and junction 34 at Selby.

Highways England said "long delays" were starting to build on the stretch of road, which was cleared at about 7.30pm.