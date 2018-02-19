MP backs bid to get a counsellor for every school

A West Yorkshire MP has given her backing to a campaign started by the family of a Leeds schoolboy who took his own life.

Daniel Long’s family and Radio Aire have already collected more than 5,000 signatures for their Problem Shared petition.

Morley Bruntcliffe Academy pupil Daniel Long, who took his life in February 2016.

Their aim is to ensure that every school has a counsellor, something which Daniel’s family believes might have helped him as he suffered from stress during revision for his GCSEs.

Now Batley and Spen MP Tracy Brabin, who is also Shadow Minister for Early Years, has added her support.

“Daniel’s story is deeply saddening,” she said. “As a mum myself, with two daughters who have experienced some challenges, I know that it’s often just a step away and a moment in time that you could have maybe stopped with the right support.

“I think it’s really vital we have ring-fenced money to ensure every school has a counsellor so that the door will always be open for a child in distress.”

Daniel died after taking his life in the bedroom of his Gildersome home in February 2016.

An inquest concluded that the Morley Bruntcliffe Academy pupil had been suffering from acute anxiety at the time.

His mum, Emma Oliver, said: “I would hate for another child to go through what he did and end his life when he had so much to live for.”

She said she had been inundated with messages from parents worried about exam stress.

The issue of mental health in children and adults throughout Leeds has also been highlighted by the YEP’s ongoing #SpeakYourMind campaign.