Nine including three teenagers charged with violent disorder at West Yorkshire shopping centre

Detectives have released three images of people they want to speak to about violent disorder at a Huddersfield shopping centre.

In an appeal, officers said the incident happened at the Kingsgate Shopping Centre on Saturday, February 2 at around 3.30pm when police were called to reports of a group of males with weapons in the centre.

Police have released images of people they want to speak to.

Tyrese Cadwell, 18 charged with violent disorder, who all appeared at Magistrates court this morning and the below were charged earlier in the week.

*Thomas Creaghan, aged 20, from Huddersfield, charged with violent disorder and possession of an offensive weapon.

*Troy Wallace, aged 21, charged with violent disorder;

*17-year-old male, charged with violent disorder and possession of Class B drugs

Do you recognise this person?

*16-year-old male, charged with violent disorder.

McCauley Jackson, 22, charged with violent disorder and Possession of an offensive weapon.

Theo Hall, aged 24, charged with violent disorder;

Kalen Hall, aged 22 charged with violent disorder;

Officers are still appealing for information.

Marshall Edwards, 20, charged with violent disorder.

Nine people aged between 16 and 24 have been charged with offences including violent disorder, possession of an offensive weapon and possession of Class B drugs.

Detective Chief Inspector Fiona Gaffney, of Kirklees CID, said: “The team have been working tirelessly since the weekend to capture the perpetrators involved with the violent disorder at the Kingsgate Centre.

“This sort of behaviour is simply not acceptable and will not be tolerated.

"My team in Kirklees CID quickly identified the individuals responsible and subsequently arrested to ensure the safety of the residents of Kirklees and give the reassurance that they can go about their day safely.

“We now have a total of seven people charged and all have appeared at court this week. Now we are releasing images of three further people we would like to speak to in connection with the disorder and I would like to appeal to the members of the public to come forward with any information if they recognise any of the individuals in the CCTV images.”

Nobody was injured and the group dispersed after only a few minutes, police said.

Anyone with any further information about the incident, including any witnesses who have not come forward, are asked to contact Kirklees CID via 101, quoting crime reference number 13180056910.

Information can also be passed to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.