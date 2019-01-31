On track for blooms cash

TransPennine Express (TPE) is to donate £5,000 to Mirfield in Bloom to brighten up the community.

The money donated to Mirfield in Bloom will enable the community project to promote their ‘Love where you Live’ message through the improvement of the town surroundings including planted barriers, hanging baskets, community gardens and care of the surrounding verges.

Charlie French, Accessibility and Transport Integration Manager at TransPennine Express, said: “We’d like to thank everyone who took the time to submit an application to our Transform Fund. This is the first time the public was able to vote for their favourite project, with over 6,000 votes cast throughout December.

“The standard of submissions we received was very high and I’m delighted that so many projects across our local communities we serve will benefit from the Transform fund.

“As a company, we can’t wait to see how each applicant benefits from our support.”

Each year, TransPennine Express invites applications from community groups and charities to its Transform Grants Fund, with £50,000 available to support projects which tackle youth unemployment, promote social inclusion and improve the environment.

Community projects across the North of England and Scotland were invited to apply for grants of up to £5,000 as part of the TPE Transform fund and the lucky recipients have now been confirmed after a public vote.

TransPennine Express received 114 applications for our Transform Grants funding, requesting more than £450,000.