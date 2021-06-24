Aldi looking to build three new stores in North Kirklees
Aldi has announced it is on the lookout for 20 new store locations in West Yorkshire - including three in North Kirklees.
The UK’s fifth largest supermarket has been on an expansion drive in recent years.
It now has more than 900 stores across the UK and is looking for freehold town centre or edge of centre sites suitable for development in Batley, Heckmondwike and Mirfield.
It says each site should be around 1.5 acres and able to accommodate a 20,000 sq ft store with around 100 parking spaces, ideally on a prominent main road and with good visibility and access.
Ciaran Aldridge, national property director at Aldi UK, said: “We have been investing in Britain for more than 30 years now, but we know that there are still areas that either do not have an Aldi at all, or that need another store to meet customer demand.
“Shoppers are increasingly looking to get unbeatable prices on their weekly shop without compromising on quality.
"That’s why, more so than ever, we’re keen to explore all opportunities to open new stores across the country.”