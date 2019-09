Dewsbury Arts Group is preparing for its first play of the new season – the classic tale ‘ Strangers on a Train’.

The play is based on the novel by Patricia Highsmith, which was also the basis for the classic Alfred Hitchcock film.

The performances will take place at the Lower Peel Street venue in Dewsbury on 21, and from 23 to 28 September.

Tickets are available at http://www.ticketsource.co.uk/dewsburyartsgroup or by calling 03336 663366.