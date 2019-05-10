Batley Iftar venue changed amid weather concerns

One of the Batley calendar's biggest community events has had to change venue ahead of a dicey weekend weather forecast.

The Batley Iftar, organised by the More In Common group set up to ensure the legacy of Jo Cox, will now take place at Upper Batley High School, on Batley Field Hill.

The move has been made in anticipation of rain, which would have proved problematic if the event had gone ahead in the town centre.

Hundreds attended a bumper event in 2018, which was attended by Batley and Spen MP Tracy Brabin and people from all walks of Batley life.

This year's Iftar will take place from 7.30pm. There will be food and entertainment provided.