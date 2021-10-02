Birstall beauty salon owner 'super proud' as her team win four awards

Kelly Hodgson, Aimee Smith and owner Natalie Tai at The Powder Room, Birstall

The Powder Room won Beauty Salon of the Year - Silver, Skin Specialist of the Year - Bronze for Natalie Tai, Brow Specialist of the Year - Bronze for Aimee Smith, and a Silver award for Kelly Hodgson for Massage Therapist of the Year.

Owner Natalie said the awards were testament to her team’s dedication, particularly during the pandemic.

“We have worked hard over the years to serve our clients, particularly through the pandemic while the salon was forced to close,” she said.

“We are so pleased to have come through the other side.

“We did deliveries of skincare and checked in with our clients regularly to let them know we were still here for them.

“We would like to thank our loyal clients for sticking by us and continuing to support our small local business. It means a lot.”

Natalie, who has been in the beauty industry for 24 years, opened The Powder Room 18 years ago.

“Our aim was to make people feel better,” she said.

“Hopefully these awards will elevate our platform and people will recognise that we are a specialist.