Black Bull in Birstall named Cider Pub of the Year by CAMRA branch

Scott Kingsley and mum Debbie Kingsley, of The Black Bull in Birstall, receive the Heavy Woollen Branch of CAMRA's Cider Pub of the Year Award from chairman Mike Roebuck

Branch chairman Mike Roebuck congratulated the landlord, Scott Kingsley, for the work he had done since taking over the premises five years ago, and his commitment to offering his customers a good range of ciders.

A branch spokesman said: "For those of our readers who like a pint of traditional cider, it can be difficult to find a pub with at least one product available.

"What a pleasure it is then to visit the Black Bull at Birstall and find no less than three different ciders on the bar.

"This was one of the reasons that the pub won the award for Cider Pub of the Year 2020."

Scott acknowledged the support he had received from his regulars and his staff, including his mum, Debbie Kingsley, on duty behind the bar that evening.

The choice of ciders at the time of the presentation was Thatchers – Stan’s Big Apple and two from Westons – Rosie’s Pig and Old Rosie.

The premises have been well-known for many years. Parts of the building date back to the 17th century, and the upstairs panelled courtroom saw its last trial in 1839.