Bus company promise 'full investigation' after Northowram blaze drama

A West Yorkshire bus company will stage a 'full investigation' after one of its vehicles burst into flames this morning.

Robert Mason, managing director for Yorkshire Tiger said: "At approximately 08.47am on 2nd of June, a Solo Optare, suffered a fire at Stephen Close in Northowram.

"No passengers were on board at the time, and the driver alighted safely. There will be a full investigation into the incident."

READ MORE: Rush hour bus bursts into flames in Calderdale village

It is understood that there were no injuries to passengers or the driver.

A spokesperson from West Yorkshire Fire & Rescue confirmed the incident took place at around 8:45am on Stephen Close, just off Hough.