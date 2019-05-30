Cadets’ golden day at Buckingham Palace

Five members of 868 (Mirfield) Squadron Air Cadets recently visited Buckingham Palace.

They were there to pick up their certificates after completing the Gold level of the Duke of Edinburgh Award Scheme.

The five, Lauren Cargill, Miles Gilroy, Abbey Jacobsen-Jones, Tom Jagger and Matthew Smith are now taking their life and careers to new levels.

Each cadet was allowed to take one member of their family into the presentations and everybody met up with squadron staff, Flight Lieutenant Peter and Mrs Sue Doubell and Rev Christine Shedd, outside the palace before the ceremony.

Miles Gilroy said: “It was a truly spectacular experience to be able to walk around the gardens of Buckingham Palace with my fellow gold award compatriots.

“It was something special to be able to see and speak to Princess Eugenie an amazing reward for a worthwhile scheme.”

Squadron Commander Flight Lieutenant Peter Doubell said: “To have five recipients from one local squadron at the same award ceremony is very special.

“I am absolutely delighted with their success, it’s such a great achievement. It’s a pity that another three who were invited to the same presentation couldn’t make it on the day.”