Campaign that teaches school pupils to become life-savers wins top award

A Yorkshire Ambulance Service campaign which teaches schoolchildren how to become life-savers has won a top accolade at the Yorkshire Choice Awards.

The initiative, which has provided CPR training to 151,000 Yorkshire students on Restart a Heart Day since 2014, received a Special Recognition Award at the online event.

Jason Carlyon, community engagement manager for Yorkshire Ambulance Service, said: “We are so thrilled to win this award.

“We know the campaign has directly influenced the patient outcomes and we know of lives saved as a result – we can’t ask more than that.

“Thank you to the project team, volunteers, partner organisations, Yorkshire Ambulance Service Charity and, of course, all the schools and students for supporting this vital campaign.

“Together we are improving chances of survival.”

More than 700 staff and volunteers are looking forward to returning to schools for face-to-face CPR training on Restart a Heart Day after the Covid-19 pandemic meant the lessons had to be online last year.

This year’s event will be held on Friday, October 15.