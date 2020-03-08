Chance to leave messages for mums on memorial tree

Ahead of Mother’s Day (Sunday, March 22), colleagues at Co-op Mirfield Funeralcare are encouraging families across the area to remember and pay tributes to their loved ones.

The funeral home on Nettleton Road has created a memorial tree to encourage residents to write messages of remembrance before placing it on the branches.

The team members at Mirfield Funeralcare are hoping the tree will offer comfort to those who have lost someone and who want to remember them at what can be a difficult time of the year.

Gillian Whitaker, funeral arranger at Mirfield Funeralcare, said: “We recognise that, even though your mum may not be here anymore, you still think of her every day.

“Mother’s Day is a wonderful celebration of our mum’s lives and it can be a particularly difficult and poignant time for bereaved families.

“Anyone who wants to remember their mum is welcome to come into the home, even if the funeral wasn’t held through the Co-op.

“We take pride in our funeral home being at the very heart of the local community.

“Every day, our staff work really hard to assist families during these very difficult times, and we’re always on hand to comfort and support families after the funeral service.”

○ For those wishing to remember their mum this Mother’s Day, by leaving a message on the memorial tree, can visit the team at Co-op Mirfield Funeralcare at 8 Nettleton Road, Mirfield.