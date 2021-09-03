Charity which runs Mirfield food bank to appear on global telethon this weekend

Pictured from the left are Idris Yousaf, Qumar Uddin and Arif Ahmad at the Humanity First food bank, Mirfield

Humanity First, which runs a food bank in Mirfield, has distributed more than 10 million meals, served more than 850,000 beneficiaries and provided 394,000 items of PPE equipment, masks, sanitiser and learning materials during the Covid-19 crisis.

The telethon, which will be live on YouTube on Sunday, September 5, from noon, will feature reports and interviews with staff and volunteers.

Chairman Dr Aziz Hafiz said: "We are delighted to share the work of our teams serving humanity and we have some inspiring stories to share with you on this day, so please join us and if you can, please donate."