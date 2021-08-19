Cleckheaton student Amber reaches semi-finals of Miss Teen Great Britain

Amber Wallbridge, 16, of Cleckheaton is into the semi-finals of Miss Teen Great Britain

Sixteen-year-old Amber Wallbridge has seen off competition from thousands of other girls to reach the semi-finals of the beauty contest.

“I am so excited to have made it to the semi-finals and making it to the grand final would be a dream come true,” she said.

“Fingers crossed I will be able to represent my home town and win the Miss Teen Great Britain crown.”

Amber Wallbridge

Amber, who has just finished her GCSEs at Whitcliffe Mount School, initially didn’t feel she had the confidence to enter the contest.

“This is the first competition I have entered,” she said.

“I have watched some movies about beauty pageants but not had the confidence to think ‘I could do that’.

“You see all these pretty girls and think ‘can I do that?’.

“Because of Covid, the competition has been held online to get to the semi-finals.

“I started researching it and sent in some photos, and they asked lots of questions.

“They asked what I would do if I won the crown.

“I’d like to go into a primary school and do a small assembly to show it is possible and not to doubt themselves.

“When I got the email to say I was into the semi-finals it was such a big thing for me.”

Amber is hoping success in the competition will be a springboard to a career in the fashion and beauty industry.

“I’m going to White Rose Beauty College as I’d like to go down the beauty route,” she said.

“I’ve started working on influencing, mainly on Instagram at the moment.

“I did a modelling school with Bernadette Gledhill. I really enjoyed that and it boosted my confidence and showed me I could do it.”