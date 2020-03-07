Coro Amici choir set to perform Handel’s Messiah at Dewsbury Town Hall

A new choir called Coro Amici is set to present Handel’s Messiah at Dewsbury Town Hall on Sunday, April 19.

The choir of 70 singers is unusual in that it is ephemeral in nature. It has been founded and is being directed by the inspirational Jane Hobson purely to perform this work.

A spokesman said: “The members of the choir have not performed together before but have been rehearsing weekly every Friday since the start of the year.

“The name of the choir literally translates from Italian as ‘Chorus Friends’, which everyone should be by the time of the performance, even if they were not known to each other beforehand.”

Tickets for the 3pm performance, priced £15 and £17.50 (16 years and under £5.00), are available from Dewsbury Town Hall box office. Visit Kirkleestownhalls.co.uk or call 01484 225755 to purchase them.