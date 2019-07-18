Couples have the chance to win a wedding worth £2,000 from Kirklees Council

Couples have the chance to win a wedding worth £2,000 courtesy of Kirklees Council.

The victorious couple will celebrate their special day in style with a ceremony and reception, including a gourmet meal for up to 60 people at either Huddersfield’s or Dewsbury’s stunning Victorian Town Halls.

The council’s Town Halls and Registration Services have come together to offer this fantastic prize, which can be won by taking part in The Big Wedding Treasure Hunt.

The treasure hunt, which runs until Friday, August 23, will take participants around some of the district’s beautiful venues in search of hidden letters that spell out a special word.

Twenty couples will then be selected at random to compete in a live on-stage quiz.

Cllr Rob Walker cabinet member for culture said: “Kirklees is incredibly lucky to be the home of some stunning town halls, and many people simply don’t realise that they cater for weddings, receptions and other celebrations.”

Go to www.kirkleestownhalls.co.uk for more details.