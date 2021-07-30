Covid-19 hospital admissions and deaths on the rise in Kirklees

With 351 people per 100,000 in Kirklees testing positive for Covid-19 over the last seven days, the borough’s infection rate has dropped by 22 per cent since last week

However, there were two deaths in local hospitals related to Covid-19 over the last seven days after none in the last few weeks.

Hospital admissions have also increased, with 36 people admitted to local hospitals in the last week – up from 30 the previous week.

A Kirklees Council spokesperson said: "Covid-19 restrictions have been lifted, but infection rates remain high, so we’re encouraging people to be kind and do all you can to keep each other each other safe, particularly those who are vulnerable.

"Hospital admissions are now the highest among the 20-39 age group.

"We’re urging anyone aged 18 and over in Kirklees to book their vaccination now and to get both doses. This will significantly reduce your chance of becoming seriously ill with Covid-19

"Thanks to your fantastic response, we already have positive levels of vaccine uptake in Kirklees with 279,000 local people having had their first dose and 234,000 of those have received their second.