Danielle Sarah Nails shortlisted in UK Hair and Beauty Awards 2022

Danielle Sarah Viney, who has been shortlisted in the UK Hair and Beauty Awards 2022

Danielle Sarah Viney, known as “Danielle Sarah Nails”, has made the cut in the nail technician of the year category.

She said: “I’m fully delighted to have been shortlisted for a second time!

“This year I was awarded ‘Nail Technician of the Year Top 50’, so fingers crossed next year I beat that!

“It seems very surreal to be even a finalist.”

The UK Hair and Beauty Awards celebrate the hair and beauty industry and aim to support both large and small businesses and expose all candidates to new opportunities via social media, no matter their financial or social status.

An awards spokesperson said: “After a long year of struggle and strife for so many UK based hair and beauty industry professionals, the hair and beauty awards is breaking down barriers, helping contestants build followings and recognition - even if they don’t win.

“That’s why we are celebrating the entire process of the competition for this year and all the amazing talent that has entered.”