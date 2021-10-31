Dewsbury-based Shire Beds 'beyond thrilled' with top industry award

Fara Butt, holding the award, and Sajid Butt, left, with members of the Shire Beds team

The Shire Bed Company – based on Netherfield Road – took the coveted Product of the Year award at the National Bed Federation’s (NBF) annual awards ceremony in Telford.

The award was for the company’s Signature Collection of beds, a luxurious range of hand-crafted mattresses featuring natural fillings of wool, cotton, cashmere and silk.

Sales and marketing director Fara Butt, who runs the company with her husband (and operations director) Sajid, said: “This really is the ultimate accolade, and we are beyond thrilled with the award.

"We remain a family run company, so still relatively small compared to some of the industry’s ‘big hitters’.

"To take one of the NBF’s top awards represents a huge moment for us and all of the team at Shire Beds.”

Established for nearly 25 years, the Dewsbury company’s ongoing commitment to investment in its facilities, staff and machinery has ensured that Shire remains ahead of the game.

In recent years, the business has invested nearly £2.5 million expanding and upgrading its facilities, including new top-of-the range automated machinery to help speed up processes. The flow of the factory has also been re-engineered to improve throughput.

This has enabled the business to make significant in-roads into the hospitality sector where Shire now accounts for 30 per cent of all university beds. It also supplies beds to care homes.

Shire Beds started out as a small cottage industry in 1997 and has grown to become one of the most successful bed-making businesses within West Yorkshire. It was originally the brainchild of Safdar Hussain, who had been in the bed manufacturing trade since the 1980s.

Today, Shire is headed up by Sajid and Fara Butt and the company employs 70 people, making it a valuable asset to the local economy.

Innovation remains at the forefront of the company’s ethos, along with its passion for its Yorkshire roots and origins. As well as emblazoning Yorkshire slogans across its pink distribution fleet, Shire has a history of significant partnerships with the county’s sporting elite including Yorkshire County Cricket Club and Leeds Rhinos.

Fara said: “We are incredibly proud of what the company has achieved over the years.

"The Signature Collection also features the highest spring count (6,000, 8,000 and 10,000 options) we have ever offered.