Dewsbury creative hub planned

A new creative centre for music, art and film could be opened in Dewsbury.

Proposals for 15 Union Street would see the vacant Kirklees Council-owned building used for music rehearsal rooms, artist studios, and gallery and event space in a centre run by the creative community for a 12-month period.

The creative hub, which would be run on a voluntary, not-for-profit basis, has been envisioned by local creatives James Lee and Pete Davies. James is the owner of Shove It Up Your Cult Record shop on Daisy Hill and record label Shoveitupyourculture Media.

He said the local art and music scene is desperately lacking any central hub where artists and musicians can work, socialise and collaborate.

New Picture House – Dewsbury’s not-for-profit, volunteer led community cinema is looking for new premises and plans to run a diverse programme of feature and short films within the building throughout the year.

A number of bands have already committed to take on a rehearsal rooms.

Planning permission is required before the project can go ahead. A date for the application to go before Planning Committee is to be confirmed.

Councillor Graham Turner, Cabinet member for Corporate Services, said: This is a fantastic opportunity to make great use of a building which is currently unused and supports our regeneration ambitions for Dewsbury.”

James Lee said: “We are hoping to build a central hub for the ever growing creative scene here in Dewsbury. The events will include all aspects of creativity including art exhibitions, art fairs, music and performance.

“We also aim to provide workshop space for growing artists and musicians.”