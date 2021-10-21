Dewsbury truck driver enjoys more strongman success at Highland Games
A truck driver from Dewsbury has continued his strongman success by scooping the title of Norfolk Highland Games champion.
Dave Thornton remained consistent across the 12 Highland Games events which took place over two days at the showground in Norwich to take the win.
Dave, who also won the Peak District Highland Games in August, was a force to be reckoned with in the throwing events such as the "tossing of the caber", stone throw and hammer throw, which scored valuable points.
Feeling the aches and pains from 12 events over the two days, the competitors took time out to have pictures with the crowd while the medals and trophy were presented by Matt Upson of Aztec, organisers of the National Country Live show.
Andrew Picken and Mark Anglesea, co founders of Man Beast strongman events, based in Doncaster, who run the competition, said: "This new competition fit the country theme well, using mostly natural objects to display strength as well as classic Highland Games events for the county of Norfolk to witness live."