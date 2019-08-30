Forget Me Not Hospice hosts Day to Donate

Forget Me Not Children’s Hospice has the answer to any de-cluttering problems.

The hospice is holding a ‘Day to Donate’ event on Saturday, September 21 in attempt to allow people the chance to give unwanted goods to the cause.

All the charity’s 14 shops are taking part, including the ones at Heckmondwike and Mirfield.

There will also be other donation stations dotted all across the region where members of the public can drop off their unwanted items.

Andrea Kay, trading support manager at Forget Me Not said: “Each bag of donations is worth, on average, about £25 in our shops, so we’re encouraging everyone to bring along at least one bag of unwanted clothes, books, toys or bric-a-brac on our Day to Donate.

“To arrange a free pick-up of your unwanted furniture call 01484 430099. A member of the Forget Me Not team will be on hand to help.”