Free checks in Batley and Birstall in pilot project to tackle health inequalities

Councillor Musarrat Khan, Kirklees Council's cabinet member for health and social care, undergoing a health check with a qualified wellness coach

Residents aged over 40, who do not have pre-existing conditions, are being offered free, community-based health checks.

The pilot is being rolled out in specific areas of Kirklees - including the Batley East ward, as well as Birstall and Birkenshaw - that have a higher prevalence of serious health issues.

Research shows that black and Asian minority ethnic groups, people living with mental health conditions or those living in deprived areas of Kirklees are at greater risk of poorer health outcomes.

The person-centred, non-clinical approach of this pilot aims to encourage more people to actively engage with health checks and make positive steps to improve their health.

Undertaking a health check can help spot the early signs of cardio-vascular disease, diabetes and strokes, and a personalised plan will be developed to prevent escalation though education, support and interventions.

Councillor Musarrat Khan, cabinet member for health and social care, said: “This is an exciting, new initiative that will support our NHS by relieving some of the pressures on our GP surgeries.

"If signs of ill health can be identified earlier, preventative measures can be put in place to reduce the need for some people to visit their doctor or hospital.

“As a council, we strive to support people to live confident, healthier lifestyles.

"With the launch of this pilot, we have reframed how health checks are delivered, and using community venues, we can reach people who may not normally access the service in traditional ways.

"I urge anyone in those communities to get in touch.”

The pilot will run from November 8 and will be rolled out to residents in the Golcar, Crosland Moor and Netherton, Newsome, Greenhead, Batley East, Birstall and Birkenshaw, Ashbrow and Lindley wards.

Health checks will be delivered in partnership with Kirklees Council and the Batley and Birstall Primary Care Network, which includes Cherry Tree Surgery, Kirkgate Surgery, Broughton House Surgery, Batley Health Centre, Grove House Surgery, Wellington House Surgery, Blackburn Road Medical Centre and Mount Pleasant Medical Centre.