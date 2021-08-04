Grace and her four-legged best friend have a 'pawsome' time at summer camp

Grace Adams, nine, of Mirfield, with her Boston Terrier, Dorothy. Photo: The Kennel Club

Grace Adams, aged nine, and her four-year-old Boston Terrier, Dorothy, joined 40 other children to train their dogs in canine activities including handling, agility, scent work, obedience and heelwork to music at the annual summer camp in the new location of Rutland Showground in Oakham.

Grace said: “I love agility and I’m really looking forward to running the course with Dorothy!”

The showground has been transformed for a week as the young dog-lovers took over, having fun while learning skills with their dogs and keeping them both healthy and active.

YKC Summer Camp provides an opportunity for children to keep active, have fun, make new friends and take part in a wide range of dog training and social events. The programme is packed with a range of activities and evening entertainment that keeps the youngsters busy from morning until night.

A typical day at the camp includes four one-hour training sessions for the children and their dogs and a selection of team time activities, with some days also including a workshop or masterclass from dog experts. Evening activities includes a quiz night and sports evening.

Vanessa McAlpine, spokesperson for the Young Kennel Club, said: “The annual summer camp is a highlight in the Young Kennel Club calendar and we were delighted to see so many members return this year and be reunited with their friends.

“We are so proud of the wealth of talent and dedication displayed by our members and they really promote everything that the Young Kennel Club stands for; teamwork, developing skills and building self-confidence, as well as responsible dog ownership.”