Great marriage advice from couple celebrating 65th anniversary

A Happy couple recently celebrated their 65th Wedding Anniversary at Ashworth Grange care home in Dewsbury, giving advice to the younger generation to make every day count and never to go to bed on a tiff.

Peter and Alice Burton had a chance meeting in 1951 during a busy bus ride to work.

They instantly clicked and found they had lots in common after chatting to each other throughout the journey.

The pair made arrangements for their first official date the very next day.

Alice said: “We realised we both had the Wednesday off work so planned to meet again.”

Peter added: “Alice was so beautiful, from the moment we met I knew I would be seeing her again for a date – I wasted no time in asking her out to the pictures.”

On their first date the pair visited Knaresborough and enjoyed a leisurely stroll through the town before stopping at a restaurant for lunch.

They finished their date off with a trip to the cinema, which along with trips to the Bradford Alhambra, became a ‘date night of choice’ for the couple.

Peter proposed several months later and they tied the knot on Alice’s 22nd birthday at Hartshead Church in Liversidge.

The lovebirds believe their secret to a long and happy marriage is to never go to bed on an argument.

Peter said: “I have always made sure regardless of what we have fought about that we made things right before bed – you are never guaranteed tomorrow so you must make every day count.”