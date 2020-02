MORE THAN 5, 000 people from mosques in Dewsbury, Batley and Heckmondwike took part in the Eid-Milad Peace Procession, held to mark the prophet Mohammad’s birthday celebrations.

These photos, taken by John Barry Mounsey, showcase the outstanding gathering.

Massive turnout: Thousands of people from Dewsbury, Batley and Heckmondwike took part in the Eid-Milad Peace Procession.

The peace procession was organised by the Gulzar-EMadina Jamia Mosque in Westtown and Savile Town’s Ghausia Jamia Mosque.

The Eid-Milad festivities are part of national and international celebrations organised across the globe.