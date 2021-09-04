Groups organise free walk at Oakwell Hall to boost mental health

The first walk at St Aidan’s Nature Reserve. Photo by Rais Hasan

Guided by an expert member of the Good Footing team, and open to all adults affected by a brain tumour including patients, carers and loved ones, the walks are a chance to socialise with people who understand your situation while experiencing the calming benefits of the outdoors.

A member of staff from YBTC remains at the venue’s café throughout the walk, so any family members physically unable to take part can enjoy a drink and a chat.

The first walk took place on Saturday, August 14 at St Aidan’s Nature Reserve in Leeds and was a huge success.

One participant said: “It was great being side by side, it really helped me to talk and feel more relaxed.”

Another member said: “Being outside felt great, and taking a little time for me was just what I needed.”

Yorkshire’s Brain Tumour Charity CEO Marie Peacock said: “This was our first group well-being walk and I was delighted with how much everyone enjoyed it.

"As a charity we want to ensure we are providing support in different ways to ensure there is something suitable and accessible for everyone.

"This is definitely something we will continue to organise each month across the region.”

The next walk will take place on Sunday, September 5 at Oakwell Hall, Birstall.