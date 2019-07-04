Heckmondwike teenager wins place with National Youth Ballet

A teenage dancer has made a major step in her career by winning a place at a top ballet company.

Holly Dean, 14, from Heckmondwike, has successfully auditioned for the National Youth Ballet company, and will perform in its 2019 season.

Working with professional dancers, choreographers and teachers, Holly will perform with the company in Birmingham and in London, with a gala performance at international dance house Sadler’s Wells on Sunday September 1.

Holly attends Spen Valley High School in Liversedge and began learning to dance aged three, attending the The Emma Coombs Dance Academy.

Holly said: “I am so grateful to have been given this incredible opportunity, it has always been a dream of mine and I am so excited to start rehearsing!”

For its 2019 season, National Youth Ballet will present Wonderlands, a mixed programme of new works choreographed by some of the country’s rising talents, performed by a Company of young dancers aged nine-18 from across the UK.

Wonderlands leaps into magical, enchanted landscapes where words hold no power and dance is the only way to exist.

An exciting mixed programme of completely original works, the country’s finest young dancers are paired with the creative imaginations of a carefully selected dream team of dynamic choreographers.

The 2019 Season is led by interim artistic directors Drew McOnie and Ruth Brill, both National Youth Ballet alumni with a long-standing association with the company.

Drew McOnie and Ruth Brill said: “As proud alumni of the National Youth Ballet, we are thrilled to be part of a team leading a season in which seven world premier ballets will be presented.”