Hospital radio looking for new rugby league commentators

Hospital patients and anyone with an internet connection will be able to listen to the excitement of Bradford Bulls home games thanks to a volunteer-run radio station.

Dewsbury-based HWD Hospital Radio already broadcasts live from the Tetley Stadium, bringing all the action from the Dewsbury Rams’ home matches. Now Bulls games will be broadcast live, too.

The station is also giving budding commentators a chance to get on air and bring yet more local sporting action direct to hospital patients and people’s homes as it looks for more volunteers.

Commentator Martin Sharpe said: “I’ve been commentating on rugby league matches now for almost 40 years and it will be a pleasure to bring all the on-the-pitch moments from both Rams and Bulls home games.

“As we’re expanding our commentary, our team also needs to grow. We’re looking for a presenter who can join us on commentary and talk passionately about the games and rugby league in general.”