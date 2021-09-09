How Tiffany Clark aims to get women moving at her SXE Fit gym in Heckmondwike

Tiffany Clark in the pole room at SXE Fit gym, Heckmondwike

Tiffany Clark, who runs SXE Fit, a fitness and dance studio on Alfred Street in Heckmondwike, has been focused on helping people make healthy changes to their lifestyle, especially the importance of regular exercise.

“Covid gave everyone a reality check on how important their health is,” she said.

“It’s stressed the importance of being active weekly.

“It’s not just the visual aspect of it, how you look, it’s about being injury and illness-free.

“That’s what I aim to give people - that knowledge to carry on.”

Tiffany started the SXE Fit brand in 2005, beginning by teaching one class all over Yorkshire.

She was able to save up enough money to set up her first gym in Morley, and then launched her studio in Heckmondwike in 2013.

“The building was derelict when we moved in,” she said, “We have come a long way over the past eight years.”

Tiffany, who won a businesswoman of the year award in 2017, teaches fitness classes, as well as pole, aerial hoop and aerial silk, as well as classes for kids.

When the Covid pandemic hit, she quickly adapted her business model, moving her classes online and using social media to spread the word.

Over the past four months, she has helped women lose a total of 26 stone in weight.

“We were able to adapt and carry on via Zoom and keep everyone as active as possible during lockdown,” she said.

“I think people’s morale was at a point where nobody wanted to do things but I managed to keep them motivated in terms of exercise and their dietary needs.”

Tiffany said it has been great to see people coming back through the doors now lockdown has lifted, and hopes more people will sign up.

“You don’t have to be fit or strong to come to our classes - just be willing and I will do the rest,” she said.