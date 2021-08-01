Courtney by Geoff Nappey

In pictures: Dewsbury Photographic Group's portrait section

In this month's Dewsbury Photographic Group feature, we focus on images from the group’s portrait section.

By Dominic Brown
Sunday, 1st August 2021, 8:00 am

Dewsbury Photographic Group was formed in 1901, with many of the members made up from local business owners and officials from various organisations.

The group has seen many changes throughout the years, with prints being made with chemical baths and even older methods.

Modern developments made it easier for members to develop their own prints in their own darkrooms.

Quite a number of members processed their own films and transparency films.

As photography has progressed, all of the members now use digital cameras and process their images on computers and make their prints on inkjet printers.

The images pictured here are from the group’s portrait section. Some images are from studio nights held at Dewsbury Town Hall and some are from vintage fairs.

For more information about the group, email [email protected] or visit https://dewsburyphoto.smugmug.com

1. Goth Girl

Photo by Mike W Brown

2. Snuggled Up

Photo by Rob Eva

3. Pheoby

Photo by Terry Etherington

4. Kirsten

Photo by Samantha Eva

