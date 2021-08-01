In pictures: Dewsbury Photographic Group's portrait section

Dewsbury Photographic Group was formed in 1901, with many of the members made up from local business owners and officials from various organisations.

The group has seen many changes throughout the years, with prints being made with chemical baths and even older methods.

Modern developments made it easier for members to develop their own prints in their own darkrooms.

Quite a number of members processed their own films and transparency films.

As photography has progressed, all of the members now use digital cameras and process their images on computers and make their prints on inkjet printers.

The images pictured here are from the group’s portrait section. Some images are from studio nights held at Dewsbury Town Hall and some are from vintage fairs.

For more information about the group, email [email protected] or visit https://dewsburyphoto.smugmug.com

1. Goth Girl Photo by Mike W Brown Buy photo

2. Snuggled Up Photo by Rob Eva Buy photo

3. Pheoby Photo by Terry Etherington Buy photo

4. Kirsten Photo by Samantha Eva Buy photo