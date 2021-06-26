Mirfield Air Cadets return to the skies after 15 months

Cadet Aiden Booth in the glider preparing for launch

In March 2020, the onset of the coronavirus pandemic brought airborne activities for air cadets across the country to a halt, and so it remained until May 22 this year, when 644 Volunteer Gliding Squadron (VGS) at RAF Syerston, near Newark-on-Trent, was able to resume delivery of gliding for cadets.

Three cadets from 868 (Mirfield) Squadron were chosen to be part of the contingent to visit RAF Syerston on that day for the first Blue Wings gliding course available to cadets for more than a year: Flight Sergeant Jacob Stockwell (17) and cadets Aiden Booth (16) and Gurdeep Kumar-Sharma (16).

Aiden said: “I was thrilled for this opportunity as it is something that I have been interested in doing for a long time. I found gliding enjoyable as I am interested in understanding how aircraft function, and also enjoy flying and being up in the air.

Cadets Aiden Booth, Gurdeep Kumar-Sharma and Flight Sergeant Jacob Stockwell showing their badges and certificates

“This was an amazing experience, and I hope that I am fortunate enough to have the chance to do this again!”

All three enjoyed great success on the day, gaining their Blue Gliding Wings, and now hope to progress to the Bronze Wings course, which will further develop their gliding training.

The Squadron Commander from Mirfield, Flight Lieutenant Peter Doubell, who accompanied the cadets on their visit, said: “This has been another major step on the gradual road back to normality for the air cadets, and we have been very lucky that our cadets have been part of it.

“It is always a great pleasure to see cadets achieving, and particularly so when the activities are so much at the heart of the organisation.”